(Lincoln, NE) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska is on the rise. As of yesterday, there had been 45-thousand-564 cases and 478 coronavirus-related deaths in Nebraska during the pandemic. Douglas County continues to lead the state in the number of COVID-19 cases with 16-thousand-424.
(Omaha, NE) - - Douglas County's top health official is continuing to urge residents to take COVID-19 precautions. Director of Health Dr. Adi Pour says people need to continue to wear face masks while out in public. Officials say the county is seeing an increase in new cases due to the Labor Day holiday and in the aftermath of schools and businesses reopening.
(Scottsbluff, NE) -- A reward is being offered in the case of a missing Scottsbluff girl. Police say the family of 15-year-old Myra McKerrigan is offering a one-thousand-dollar reward for information that leads them to the location of the teen. McKerrigan has been missing since July 19th, and Scottsbluff police say she could be with 34-year-old Krystle Ramos. Ramos was seen driving a Black Chevy Impala, and authorities believe she could be in Colorado with Lino Quintana and Marcello Margarito Quintana Torrez.
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha man is convicted of sexual assault. Stephen Prior was found guilty of sexual assault, robbery, burglary and other charges in connection with a series of sexual assaults in 2017. Authorities say Prior was identified as a suspect in a 2017 home invasion and attack near 156th and Giles Road and was then captured after a manhunt.
(Omaha, NE) -- One person is injured following a shooting in Omaha. The victim was found near 36th and Laurel yesterday evening and taken to a hospital for treatment. Authorities say the victim suffered minor injuries.