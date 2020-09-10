(Lincoln, NE) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska is continuing to increase. Health officials confirmed 440 new cases yesterday, bringing the statewide total to 36-thousand-917. There have been 421 COVID-19 related deaths in Nebraska during the pandemic.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Nebraska Supreme Court is set to rule on two key ballot issues. The court will reveal today if medical marijuana and expanded gambling will be on the November ballot. Petitions for medical marijuana legalization and expanded gambling both received enough petition signatures to be put before the voters in November.
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha area school district is planning to resume in-person learning. Westside Community Schools will bring students back to the classroom most days starting on September 17th. Students, faculty, and staff will be required to wear facemasks and practice social distancing. The district plans to continue "at home" days on Wednesdays through October 14th to allow for extra cleaning of schools.
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha animal shelter is filing a formal complaint against the Nebraska Humane Society. Scatter Joy Acres is accusing the humane society of forcibly removing nine animals from its facility on August 24th. Scatter Joy Acres officials say the humane society has not informed them about the location of the animals, which include a raccoon and a porcupine. The Nebraska Humane Society says Scatter Joy Acres did not obtain the proper permits for holding wild animals and ignored warnings that those animals were being kept illegally.