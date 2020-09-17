(Lincoln, NE) -- There are now more than 39-thousand COVID-19 cases in Nebraska. Nearly 450 new cases were reported yesterday, bringing the statewide total to 39-thousand-419. Officials have confirmed 449 COVID-19 deaths in Nebraska since the pandemic began.
(Omaha, NE) -- Students in the Omaha Public School District will have the chance to return to in-person learning on a full-time basis. District officials announced yesterday that they will welcome students in the alternative curriculum, elementary behavioral skills, transition, and special education programs back to the classroom five days a week starting September 23rd. Pre-K, elementary, and middle school students will return to the classroom full-time on October 5th, and high school students will come back full-time on October 19th.
(Pottawattamie County, IA) -- School districts in Pottawattamie County are urging people to follow COVID-19 safety measures. Council Bluffs, Lewis Central, AHSTW, Riverside, Treynor, Tri-Center, and Underwood schools are taking part in the "Together We Can" program. The districts launched a video on social media yesterday to promote the use of facemasks in schools.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Eight University of Nebraska football players are dropping their lawsuit against the Big Ten Conference. The players filed the lawsuit last month after the conference announced that sports, including football, would not be played this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a statement, the players instructed their attorneys to drop the lawsuit after the Big Ten announced that football would be played this fall.