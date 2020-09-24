(Lincoln, NE) -- Nearly 500 new COVID-19 cases are reported in Nebraska. As of yesterday, the total number of cases in the state had increased to 42-thousand-278. COVID-19 has claimed 462 lives in Nebraska since the start of the pandemic.
(Scottsbluff, NE) -- The Nebraska panhandle is seeing new COVID-19 cases on a daily basis. As of yesterday, there had been 835 cases reported in the counties served by the Panhandle Public Health District. Nine people in the panhandle have died from the coronavirus during the pandemic.
(Blair, NE) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting a long term care facility in Blair. Officials at Crowell Memorial Home say there are 25 residents and 12 employees infected with COVID-19. The long term care facility first announced its outbreak on September 18th.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Omaha Public Library is beginning to open some of its branches for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Five branches reopened on Monday with new precautions in place including a facemask requirement and plexiglass dividers at service points. Three more branches are scheduled to reopen next week. Officials say the library branches are able to reopen due to federal CARES Act funding.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The University of Nebraska men's basketball team will not take part in the 2020 Myrtle Beach Invitational. School officials announced yesterday that instead of going to the November tournament, the Huskers are planning to host a tournament of their own. Nebraska athletic officials say they will build their men's basketball schedule based on the framework provided by the Big Ten Conference.