(Lincoln, NE) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska is nearly 35-thousand. As of yesterday, there had been 34-thousand-995 cases and 399 deaths statewide since the start of the pandemic. Douglas County leads the state with more than 13-thousand coronavirus cases.
(Omaha, NE) -- The city of Omaha is reminding residents about ordinances related to public protests. Police department officials say protestors can gather on public sidewalks without a permit as long as they don't intentionally block sidewalks or driveways. Organizers of marches on public streets are required to obtain a parade permit to allow for proper safety planning ahead of time. Violators of the ordinance could be arrested.
(Lincoln, NE) -- A lawsuit filed by eight members of the University of Nebraska football team against the Big Ten Conference will be allowed to move forward. A District Court judge has ruled that the Big Ten must provide documents that explain the voting process in postponing the 2020 fall football season. Conference officials must turn over those documents within 10 days.
(Lincoln, NE) -- A man's public comments at a Lincoln City Council meeting are going viral. Ander Christensen appeared at a city council meeting to propose changing the name of boneless chicken wings to either "buffalo style chicken tenders" or "saucy nugs." Christensen, who is the son of a Lincoln City Council member, argues that the meat in boneless wings is not from an actual wing. Christensen says he brought up the issue as a light-hearted alternative to ongoing discussions about the COVID-19 pandemic.