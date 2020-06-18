(Lincoln, NE) -- Dozens of new COVID-19 cases are being reported in Nebraska. Officials confirmed 195 new cases yesterday, bringing the statewide total to 17-thousand-226. There have been 234 coronavirus deaths in Nebraska since the start of the pandemic.
(Omaha, NE) -- There are more calls for Nebraska Democratic senate candidate Chris Janicek to end his campaign. The candidates who finished second and third in the May primary for senate have spoken out. Angie Phillips, who finished second in the primary, announced yesterday that she is endorsing Alisha Shelton, who finished third, to replace Janicek as the nominee if he drops out of the race. Janicek is accused of sending sexually explicit text messages that mentioned a female staffer, who later filed a sexual harassment complaint with the state Democratic Party.
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Lincoln baseball team is being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Lincoln Public Schools officials say Pinnacle Bank Legion baseball team members have tested positive for COVID-19. The school district says players who tested positive for the virus have not attended any conditioning practices or weightlifting sessions. All team members and coaches have been asked to quarantine as a precaution.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police are continuing to investigate a violent robbery. Authorities say a man kicked a victim in the head several times and robbed him near 31st and Taylor. The alleged incident took place on June 4th, and police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.