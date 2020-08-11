(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska is continuing to see an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. Officials confirmed 264 new cases yesterday, bringing the statewide total to 28-thousand-696. There have been 348 coronavirus-related deaths in Nebraska during the pandemic. Douglas County has seen 11-thousand-354 COVID-19 cases, the most in the state.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Omaha City Council is set to vote on a public face mask ordinance. The proposal would require face coverings to be worn by people ages five and older in any indoor public location. Masks would not be required for people who can maintain at least six feet of distance from anyone who is not a member of their household. City Council members are expected to vote on the ordinance today.
(Omaha, NE) -- Power restoration efforts are continuing in the Omaha area. Strong straight-line winds tore through the area yesterday and knocked out electricity to tens of thousands of homes and businesses. As of last night, nearly 92-hundred Omaha Public Power District customers remained without power including more than 88-hundred in Douglas County.
(Omaha, NE) -- Another Omaha area school district is detailing its reopening plans. The Elkhorn Public Schools are planning to have in-person classes, but they will also offer a remote-learning option. Students who are enrolled in virtual learning will not be allowed to take part in sports and other extracurricular activities. Face masks will be required in schools, but that rule will be relaxed for people with medical issues.