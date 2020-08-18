(Omaha, NE) -- Dozens of new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Nebraska. Health officials reported 191 new cases yesterday, bringing the statewide total to 30-thousand-563. There have been 362 coronavirus-related deaths statewide. Douglas County leads Nebraska with 12-thousand-137 COVID-19 cases.
(Omaha, NE) -- Dozens of protestors who were arrested in Omaha make a court appearance. Police arrested 119 people during protests in Midtown Omaha last month on charges ranging from obstructing traffic to unlawful assembly. WOWT reports that the prosecutor declined to charge 89 of the protestors. Some demonstrators were offered diversion, and a few were offered the chance to plead guilty and pay a 50-dollar fine, but none of them took the deal.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Lincoln City Council is calling for the interim tag to be removed from the head of the health department. City Council members approved a resolution yesterday to appoint Patricia Lopez as the Health Director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. The council also passed a resolution to approve her actions as interim health director. The move comes after Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon argued last week that Lopez was in her position illegally and that she was never properly appointed to the job.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Farm Bureau is looking for a new leader. Farm Bureau president Steve Nelson has announced that he will retire following the annual meeting in December. Nelson says he plans to spend more time with his family and friends. No replacement for Nelson has been named.