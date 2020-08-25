(Omaha, NE) -- There are now more than 32-thousand COVID-19 cases in Nebraska. As of yesterday, there had been 32-thousand-47 cases and 383 coronavirus-related deaths reported across the state since the start of the pandemic. Douglas County has seen the most cases in the state with 12-thousand-715.
(Omaha, NE) -- Former Nebraska Congressman Brad Ashford is planning to launch a write-in bid for the U.S. Senate. Ashford says he will move forward with the campaign if current Democratic Senate nominee Chris Janicek [[jan-ah-sek]] does not withdraw from the race. Janicek has faced sexual harassment allegations, takes on incumbent Republican Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse [[sass]] in the November general election.
(Bellevue, NE) -- A student at an Omaha area high school is diagnosed with COVID-19. Officials at Bellevue East High School announced the case yesterday evening. The case involves a senior student at the school, and school district officials and the Sarpy/Cass Health Department are conducting contact tracing.
(North Platte, NE) -- Four missing teenagers from central Nebraska are taken into custody following a chase that ended in North Platte. The incident started last night in McCook when a vehicle carrying the teens fled from a traffic stop. The chase ended when the stolen vehicle crashed in a ditch on North Phillip Avenue in North Platte. The 16-year-old driver of the stolen car was cited after he allegedly spat on a trooper after he was apprehended.