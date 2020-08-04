(Lincoln, NE) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska is approaching 27-thousand. As of yesterday, there had been 26-thousand-956 cases and 328 coronavirus related deaths statewide. Douglas County has seen 10-thousand-611 COVID-19 cases.
(Omaha, NE) -- Nebraska congressional candidate Kara Eastman is getting a key endorsement. Former President Barack Obama has endorsed Eastman for the November general election. The Democratic Eastman takes on Republican Incumbent Second District Republican Congressman Don Bacon in a rematch from two years ago.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A stabbing suspect is under arrest in Council Bluffs. Authorities say 55-year-old Troy Finley stabbed 37-year-old Anthony Carman in the stomach during a fight early yesterday morning in the 35-hundred-block of Fifth Avenue. Carman was taken to a hospital, and a police officer's K9 later apprehended Finley near 30th Street and West Broadway.
(Glenwood, IA) -- Three teenagers are facing charges in connection to a Glenwood shooting. Authorities say a 17-year-old boy was shot and wounded on July 30th in the 500-block of South Locust Street. A 17-year-old boy from Omaha, a 15-year-old girl from Council Bluffs and a 17-year-old boy from Glenwood were later taken into custody.