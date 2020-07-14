(Lincoln, NE) -- Hundreds of new coronavirus cases are being confirmed in Nebraska. Officials reported 227 new cases yesterday, bringing the statewide total to 21-thousand-399. There have been 288 coronavirus deaths reported statewide during the pandemic.
(Omaha, NE) -- Douglas County ballot drop boxes will get more use ahead of the 2020 general election. Election officials say the county's ten drop boxes will be used to help collect early voting requests. The drop boxes will be available starting July 29th.
(Omaha, NE) -- A child is injured following a collision with a vehicle in Omaha. Police were called to the area of 90th and Taylor streets yesterday afternoon after a 12-year-old boy on a bicycle collided with the side of a truck. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
(Omaha, NE) -- Officials are confirming that an Omaha area high school football player has tested positive for COVID-19. The student attends Elkhorn South High School. There have been more than 81-hundred coronavirus cases in Douglas County, which is the most in the state.