(Lincoln, NE) -- The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Nebraska is continuing to increase. Officials confirmed 12 more deaths yesterday, bringing the statewide total to 313 since the start of the pandemic. There have been 22-thousand-847 COVID-19 cases in Nebraska.
(Omaha, NE) -- Nebraska lawmakers are back in session for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. WOWT reports that safety precautions have been taken including the installation of plexiglass surrounding the 49 senators in the Capitol chambers. Lawmakers are planning to discuss worker safety, food security and renter's protection during the resumed session.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska schools will be allowed to proceed with fall sports. The Nebraska School Activities Association made the announcement yesterday and noted that practices for the fall 2020 high school sports season will be allowed to start on August 10th. Schools are being urged to have their students wear masks when not in competition, keep groups small and to make students stay home if they don't feel well.
(Omaha, NE) -- One person is injured following a shooting in Omaha. The shooting took place about 9:30 last night near North 31st Avenue and Taylor Street. The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition, and the shooting is under investigation.