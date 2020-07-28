(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha Public Schools is canceling in-person graduation ceremonies and suspending school-sponsored workouts for students. Superintendent Cheryl Logan made the announcement yesterday citing COVID-19 cases in the area. Logan says the district remains focused on a responsible return to school next month.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska is approaching 25-thousand. As of yesterday, there were 24-thousand-899 cases and 317 deaths statewide due to the coronavirus. State officials confirmed 281 new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska yesterday.
(Omaha, NE) -- Another Omaha area school district is revealing its reopening plans. Millard Public Schools emailed parents its back-to-school plan yesterday. The plan calls for students with last names beginning with A through F to go to class August 10th, those with last names starting with G through L will go August 11th, M through R students will return to class August 12th, and S through Z students will attend class starting August 13th. Officials say during the first week of school, students will only attend class one day in person and masks will be required for children and staff members.
(Lincoln, NE) -- A man is under arrest following a shooting in Lincoln. Police say 18-year-old Tony Bush Junior is facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly shot and wounded a 31-year-old man at 27th and Y streets on Saturday night. Bush later turned himself in at the Lancaster County Jail.
(Saunders County, NE) -- Authorities are identifying a man who was killed in a tractor crash in Saunders County. Sixty-six-year-old Jerry Ostransky of Wahoo died after rolling his tractor into a ditch about two miles west of Yutan on Sunday. The "Omaha World-Herald" reports that Ostranky was pinned under the tractor after it tipped over.