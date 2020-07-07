(Lincoln, NE) -- There are now more than 20-thousand COVID-19 cases in Nebraska. As of yesterday, there had been 20-thousand-46 cases and 283 deaths reported statewide during the pandemic. Douglas County leads the state with 75-hundred coronavirus cases.
(Omaha, NE) -- A man is injured in a shooting in Omaha. Police say an 18-year-old man was shot yesterday morning near 44th Avenue and Pinkney Street. The victim walked into a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting is under investigation.
(Omaha, NE) -- A COVID-19 testing site in south Omaha is closed down. The Douglas County Health Department and the University of Nebraska Medical Center closed the site at 50th and G streets on July 4th due to a shortage of lab supplies. Officials say the manufacturer is sending supplies to states where COVID-19 cases are surging.
(Omaha, NE) -- Police are identifying a man who was killed in an Omaha hit-and-run crash. Twenty-six-year-old Justin Johnson was struck by a vehicle near 96th and L on Sunday morning. He died from his injuries. Police say the vehicle that struck Johnson was traveling westbound at the time of the incident.