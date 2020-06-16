(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska is continuing to see an increase in the number of coronavirus cases. As of yesterday, the state had reported 16-thousand-851 cases and 220 COVID-19 related deaths. Douglas County has seen the most cases in Nebraska with 57-hundred-34.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The state of Nebraska is about to enter the third phase of its reopening plan. Starting June 22nd, fan attendance at sports events will no longer be limited to household members of participants, food may be consumed at bars, indoor gatherings may be held at 50-percent capacity and outdoor gatherings can take place at 75-percent capacity. Salons, barbershops, massage and tattoo businesses will be able to operate at 75-percent capacity, and capacity limits will also increase at childcare facilities. Hall, Merrick, Dakota, and Hamilton counties will move into Phase Two of reopening while the rest of the state moves to Phase Three.
(Omaha, NE) -- The body of a missing bicyclist is found. Officials say 20-year-old Ethan Rhodig's body was found yesterday by family members near Blondo and Skyline Drive in western Douglas County. He went missing from the area of 212th and Maple on Sunday evening. The incident is under investigation, but police say the death is not suspicious.
(Omaha, NE) -- Several city pools in Omaha could open this summer. Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced yesterday that an anonymous donation will allow for at least five municipal swimming pools to open in the coming weeks. Stothert says the Roanoke, Hitchcock, Elmwood, Miller and Zorinsky pools could open July 1st. The mayor says the donation will cover the costs for lifeguards and other expenses.
(Omaha, NE) -- People who were cited for violating curfew during recent protests in Omaha could see their charges dropped. Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced yesterday that she has asked that curfew violation charges be thrown out for people who have no serious criminal history. If the charges are dropped, bonds will be refunded and records will be sealed. People who have criminal histories would receive diversion and be required to complete community service before their curfew violation charges are dismissed.