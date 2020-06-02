(Omaha, NE) -- Demonstrations are continuing in Omaha in response to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Hundreds gathered in the Old Market yesterday for a fourth day of protests, and Deputy Police Chief Ken Kanger joined demonstrators in a march. At one point, someone threw a water bottle at officers and pepper balls were deployed. Police say there were two gun-related arrests, and at least a dozen others were taken into custody.
(Omaha, NE) -- Curfews are being imposed in Nebraska communities as protests continue following the death of George Floyd. Omaha, Bellevue, La Vista, Springfield and Papillion all announced 8:00 p.m. curfews. Lincoln implemented a 9:00 p.m. curfew. Residents were asked to stay home unless they had to go to work, get medical attention, or to seek help from law enforcement.
(Douglas County, NE) -- No charges will be filed in connection with the deadly shooting of James Scurlock during weekend protests in Omaha. Douglas County District Attorney Don Kleine announced yesterday that bar owner Jake Gardner shot and killed the 22-year-old Scurlock in self-defense in the Old Market on Saturday. Scurlock was shot during protests in the Old Market.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska is on the rise. As of yesterday, there were 14-thousand-345 cases and 178 deaths reported statewide. Douglas County has seen the most cases in the state with more than 43-hundred.