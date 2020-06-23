(Lincoln, NE) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska is continuing to increase. As of yesterday, there were 17-thousand-957 cases and 249 deaths reported across the state. Douglas County has seen 63-hundred-86 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.
(Omaha, NE) -- A Douglas County Commissioner is calling for residents to get help paying their rent. Commissioner Jim Cavanaugh wants one-million-dollars of the county's coronavirus relief bill money to be used to aid renters. Douglas County received 166-million-dollars in federal CARES Act money to help with COVID-19 pandemic response.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska's prisons are facing an overcrowding emergency. According to state law, if prison capacity is more than 140 percent by July 1st, an overcrowding emergency will be declared. The current capacity at Nebraska's prisons is 152-percent or about 54-hundred inmates at 10 facilities. Governor Pete Ricketts says an overcrowding emergency would mean that the state parole board would have to speed up its review process.
(Bellevue, NE) -- The Bellevue Public Library is reopened to the public. The library opened its doors yesterday for the first time since closing in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Safety measures are in place including restricting the library to 50-percent capacity and quarantining returned books for 72 hours.