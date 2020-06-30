(Lincoln, NE) -- There are now more than 19-thousand COVID-19 cases in Nebraska. As of yesterday, there were 19-thousand-42 COVID-19 cases and 269 deaths reported across the state since the pandemic started. Douglas County has seen seven-thousand-19 cases.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- More than a dozen new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Pottawattamie County. County officials say 17 new cases have been reported since Saturday. There have been 741 coronavirus cases in Pottawattamie County during the pandemic.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the University of Nebraska athletics department. School officials say five members of the Cornhuskers football team have tested positive for the coronavirus. In addition, a football team staff member and two other student-athletes have also tested positive for the virus. There have been more than 17-hundred COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County alone.
(Lincoln, NE) -- An annual festival in Hall County is being cancelled. Officials announced yesterday that the 2020 edition of Husker Harvest Days has been called off over concerns about the coronavirus. Show officials had announced earlier this month that the event would be held with health measures including social distancing, but organizers say the festival was cancelled because of the changing situation around the country.