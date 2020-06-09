(Omaha, NE) -- A special prosecutor is appointed to oversee an independent investigation of the death of James Scurlock. Attorney Frederick Franklin will convene a grand jury in the case. Scurlock was shot and killed during protests in the Old Market area of downtown Omaha on May 30th. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine initially declined to pursue charges against the man who allegedly shot Scurlock.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha city leaders are discussing police reform. City Councilman Ben Gray says there should not be a cookie-cutter approach when it comes to reform, and officials must consider options that would best serve Omaha. City Councilwoman Aimee Melton says police leadership has worked to improve the department. Melton noted that de-funding the police department and making wholesale changes could set Omaha back in its progress.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Omaha Public School District is preparing for the fall semester. Omaha Superintendent Cheryl Logan has sent a letter to staff and students' families detailing preparations for the new school year. The district is expected to recommend that the new school year start August 11th, which is one week earlier than planned.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police are looking for video evidence of criminal activity. The police department says officers are investigating incidents of criminal activity that took place during recent protests. Anyone who has video evidence of any incidents is asked to submit it to investigators.