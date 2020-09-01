(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska is continuing to see an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. Officials confirmed 241 new cases yesterday bringing the statewide total to 34-thousand-287. There have been 397 coronavirus deaths in Nebraska during the pandemic.
(Omaha, NE) -- Nebraska Democratic Senate candidate Chris Janicek is continuing his campaign efforts despite calls for him to be replaced on the ballot. Janicek says he is the best chance to defeat incumbent Nebraska Republican Senator Ben Sasse [[sass]] in November. He noted that the Nebraska Democratic Party's intent to replace him with a third party candidate is a hostile situation. Janicek has faced calls to drop out of the senate race after remarks he made about a staff member in a group text message led to a sexual harassment complaint.
(Omaha, NE) -- Nebraska State Senator Ernie Chambers is hoping to continue in politics after his term expires. Douglas County Elections office staff are verifying 28-hundred signatures that volunteers turned in yesterday morning in an effort to place Chambers' name on the November ballot in the race for Douglas County Commissioner. Democratic incumbent Chris Rodgers currently holds the District Three seat, and he is currently running unopposed in November. Chambers, who is term-limited in the legislature, is an independent.
(Omaha, NE) -- An off-duty Omaha police officer is being credited for helping to stop a disturbance at a local gas station. Police say the officer was inside a Hy-Vee gas station at 51st and West Center Road yesterday when he saw two men shoving each other in the store The off-duty officer radioed for help and responding police took both men into custody for questioning. The incident is under investigation.