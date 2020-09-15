(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska is continuing to see new COVID-19 cases on a daily basis. Officials reported 307 new cases yesterday, bringing the statewide total to 38-thousand-642. There have been 435 coronavirus-related deaths in Nebraska during the pandemic.
(Omaha, NE) -- A write-in campaign is underway to get a Nebraska lawmaker onto the Douglas County Board. The campaign for State Senator Ernie Chambers has announced its initiative to write in the longtime lawmaker as a candidate for the District Three seat of the Douglas County Commission. District Three voters fell short of the required number of signatures earlier this summer to place Chambers on the November ballot.
(Omaha, NE) -- New parking options are coming to the Blackstone District in Omaha. Blackstone Business Association President Chris Kilroy says an additional 400 to 500 parking spots will be available to visitors. Kilroy says the Kiewit lot at 37th and Harney is now open to the public, a lot at 36th and Dodge will be open after 5:00 p.m. and the former five-dollar lot at 38th and Farnam is now free.
(Lancaster County, NE) -- Funeral services are set for a Lancaster County deputy. Public services for Deputy Troy Bailey will take place today at 1:00 p.m. at the Horizons Community Church on Grainger Parkway. The 53-year-old Bailey suffered a heart attack on September 8th and passed away on Friday. The public is invited to line the route of the funeral procession after the service.