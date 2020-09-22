(Lincoln, NE) -- New COVID-19 cases are being reported in Nebraska. Officials confirmed 305 new cases yesterday bringing the statewide total to 41-thousand-388. More than 440 deaths have been reported in Nebraska since the start of the pandemic. Douglas County leads the state with more than 15-thousand coronavirus cases.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The number of COVID-19 deaths is increasing in Lincoln and Lancaster County. Health officials reported yesterday that a man in his 50s who was a resident at the State Penitentiary is the county's 24th COVID-19 related death since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been more than 57-hundred coronavirus cases in Lancaster County.
(Omaha, NE) -- The special prosecutor in the case involving the shooting death of James Scurlock is expected to make a special statement. Special Prosecutor Frederick Franklin will deliver his remarks today at noon in the Legislative Chambers of the Omaha/Douglas Civic Center. Franklin's statement comes after Omaha bar owner Jake Gardner was found dead by suicide in Oregon on Sunday. Gardner was indicted for manslaughter in the shooting death of Scurlock during protests this past May outside a bar in the Old Market.
(Omaha, NE) -- New details are being revealed in the case of a man who is accused of planting a fake bomb in downtown Omaha. Prosecutors say 25-year-old Thomas Trouba had 863 pounds of marijuana, more than 400-thousand-dollars in cash and other drugs when he was arrested. Surveillance footage shows Trouba allegedly placing two suspicious packages outside the courthouse last Friday. Bond in the case has been set at two-million-dollars.