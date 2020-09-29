(Lincoln, NE) -- Hundreds of new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Nebraska. Officials confirmed 515 new cases yesterday, bringing the statewide total to 44-thousand-578. There have been 472 coronavirus-related deaths in the state during the pandemic.
(Carter Lake, IA) -- Vice President Mike Pence is paying a visit to the Omaha area. Pence will be in Carter Lake on Thursday. The vice president will deliver remarks at a Make America Great Again event at Owen Industries.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police are investigating a shooting. A 17-year-old boy was shot on Sunday near 50th and Ernst. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say a red four-door sedan was involved in the shooting.
(Omaha, NE) -- A two-year-old girl is found wandering at an Omaha hotel. Police were called to the La Quinta Inn on 104th Avenue on Friday after a hotel employee found the girl unattended in a hallway. Officers later made contact with a maintenance worker and the girl's grandmother and booked them for child neglect. The girl was taken to Project Harmony.