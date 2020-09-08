(Lincoln, NE) -- There are now nearly 36-thousand COVID-19 cases in Nebraska. Officials reported 89 new cases yesterday bringing the total in the state to 35-thousand-975. COVID-19 has claimed 404 lives in Nebraska during the pandemic.
(Omaha, NE) -- Police are identifying a man who was shot in Omaha. Authorities say Jeremiah McKeeman and his girlfriend were in their car when they were approached by two armed men near 92nd Avenue and Grant Street early yesterday morning. The suspects demanded money and property, but McKeeman exchanged gunfire with one of the suspects. The suspects fled, and McKeeman was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Another COVID-19 case is reported at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. State officials say a prison staff member tested positive yesterday and is now self-isolating at home Sixty-eight Nebraska Department of Correctional Services staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic.
(Omaha, NE) -- A wrongful death lawsuit is dismissed in the case of Jackson Potadle. The 19-year-old Fort Calhoun man died after crashing into a tree while trying to flee from Washington County deputies in November 2017. Potadle fled from a traffic stop after deputies smelled marijuana and planned to search his car. A district court judge had dismissed the case, calling the chase appropriate.