(Lincoln, NE) -- There are now more than 29-thousand COVID-19 cases in Nebraska. As of yesterday, there had been 29-thousand-30 cases and 351 coronavirus-related deaths reported statewide during the pandemic. More than 11-thousand-500 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Douglas County.
(Omaha, NE) -- A public facemask ordinance is now in effect in Omaha. City Council members approved the measure during yesterday's meeting. The ordinance, which requires the use of face coverings by people five and older in any indoor public location, will remain in effect until September 15th.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- Council Bluffs is getting a financial boost as it improves its levee system. The eight-point-four-million-dollar Commerce Department Economic Development Administration grant will be used to upgrade the city's levees. The federal grant will be matched by more than two-million-dollars in local investment.
(Lincoln, NE) -- University of Nebraska officials are reacting to the Big Ten's decision to postpone its fall 2020 sports schedule. Husker athletic department officials say they are disappointed with the conference's decision, and they noted that they believe the safest place for student-athletes is within the university's safety protocols, testing procedures, structure and support. Nebraska football coach Scott Frost announced on Monday that the team would look elsewhere for opponents if the conference cancels its fall schedule.