(Lincoln, NE) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska is growing. As of yesterday, there were 30-thousand-825 cases and 368 coronavirus-related deaths reported statewide since the start of the pandemic. There have been more than 12-thousand COVID-19 cases reported in Douglas County.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Omaha Police Department will not have its budget cut. City Council members voted yesterday to turn down Council President Chris Jerram's proposed two-million-dollar cut to the police budget. Under the proposal, the two-million-dollars would have gone towards mental health treatment, rehabilitation and employment services. Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert says she would have vetoed the budget cut.
(Douglas County, NE) -- Renters in Douglas County are applying for financial relief. Douglas County officials have allocated 10-million-dollars in federal CARES Act funds to cover rental assistance. County officials say 178 of the nearly 18-hundred applicants for rental assistance have been approved in the three weeks since the launch of the program.
(Papillion, NE) -- The Papillion-La Vista Community School District is experiencing some delays with its remote learning program. Officials say there is a two-day delay to the start of the school year for students in second grade, middle and high school. The district says staffing, scheduling and technical issues are to blame for the delay.