(Lincoln, NE) -- Hundreds of new COVID-19 cases are reported in Nebraska. Officials confirmed 301 new cases yesterday, bringing the statewide total to 32-thousand-348. There have been 383 COVID-19 related deaths in Nebraska during the pandemic.
(Omaha, NE) -- A group of Nebraska lawmakers are calling for a special legislative session. Eleven state senators have made the call citing a need to address police brutality and racial inequality. A special session can take place if it gets the support of 33 state senators or if the governor calls for one.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police are investigating an armed robbery. A suspect entered the Everest Gas Mart near 52nd and Leavenworth yesterday morning and robbed the business at knifepoint. The suspect fled with cash and other property. No injuries were reported during the hold-up.
(Omaha, NE) -- No injuries are reported after a house fire in Omaha. The blaze broke out early yesterday morning near 29th and S streets. Officials say the fire was accidental due to unattended cooking.