(Lincoln, NE) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska is surging past 27-thousand. Officials confirmed 222 new cases yesterday, bringing the statewide total to 27-thousand-178. Four more coronavirus deaths were reported yesterday, and the state has seen 332 deaths during the pandemic.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska is taking steps towards a property tax relief bill. The State Senate's Revenue Committee introduced what they call a grand compromise yesterday. Under the plan, residents would get money back on their property taxes based on what they pay in property taxes for schools. The measure also includes the Nebraska Imagine Act, which updates business incentives.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha Catholic Schools is delaying the new school year for students on six of its campuses. Holy Cross, Our Lady of Lourdes, St. Bernadette, Saints Peter and Paul, St. Thomas More and the Dual Language Academy will now start classes on August 31st. The schools were originally set to welcome students back on August 20th, but officials delayed the starting date due to COVID-19 concerns.
(Douglas County, NE) -- Douglas County is using federal CARES Act funding to help the Douglas County District Court. County commissioners approved the court's request for help yesterday. Court officials want to move people to the Omaha Housing Authority building on Farnam Street for jury selection.