(Omaha, NE) -- Nebraska is continuing to see more COVID-19 cases. As of yesterday, there were 19-thousand-177 cases and 274 deaths reported statewide. More than one-third of the state's COVID-19 cases have been reported in Douglas County.
(Omaha, NE) -- Protesters are making their voices heard in Omaha. A group called the Progressive Black Led Allied Coalition sat in protest outside Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert's office yesterday. Demonstrators say their goal is to get justice for all people. The demands include the arrest of Jake Garner, who was released from police custody after the killing of James Scurlock during a protest as well as having all charges dropped against protestors who violated curfew.
(Omaha, NE) -- A man is pulled from the bottom of an Omaha swimming pool. Emergency crews were called to the Club at Highland Park near 114th Avenue and Evans Street yesterday afternoon after a man in his 20s was discovered at the bottom of the pool. The man was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Omaha Storm Chasers will not be taking the field this year. Minor League Baseball announced yesterday that it is canceling the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, Major League Baseball also announced that it would not provide its minor league affiliates with any players this year. The Storm Chasers are still planning to stage its fireworks show at Werner Park on Friday.