(Omaha, NE) -- The number of COVID-19 cases is growing in Nebraska. As of yesterday, there had been 21-thousand-717 cases and 286 coronavirus-related deaths statewide since the start of the pandemic. Douglas County leads the state with more than 82-hundred cases.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is addressing an increase in local cases of COVID-19. Gaylor Baird announced yesterday that the recent increase in cases may lead to further restrictions in the community. There have been more than 22-hundred COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County since the start of the pandemic.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board are calling for voters to decide if affirmative action should return to Nebraska. Both the council and board approved measures yesterday asking the state legislature to have voters decide the fate of an affirmative action ban. Nebraska voters approved a ballot measure in 2008 that prohibits practices such as affirmative action, which improves job and educational opportunities for minority groups.
(Omaha, NE) -- Electric scooters for rent are returning to Omaha. City council members voted yesterday to approve operating agreements with Bird and Spin to allow up to 750 scooters from each company to be available. The contracts will remain in effect until November, but no date has been announced on when the scooters will return.