(Lincoln, NE) -- Hundreds of new COVID-19 cases are reported in Nebraska. Officials confirmed 343 cases yesterday, bringing the statewide total to 23-thousand-190. There have been 310 coronavirus deaths in Nebraska during the pandemic. Douglas County leads the state with 89-hundred COVID-19 cases.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert is proposing a larger city budget for 2021. The 2021 General Fund budget is 493-million-dollars, which marks an increase of four-point-six-percent over last year. The All-Fund budget is one-point-two-billion-dollars. Stothert says the Omaha Police Department's proposed budget is 161-point-eight-million-dollars, which is an increase of one-point-two-percent.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Efforts to repeal Nebraska's ban on affirmative action will have to wait until next year. State Senator Justin Wayne says he will not seek to introduce a legislative measure on the ballot this year to repeal the ban. The Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board have both called on state lawmakers to put the issue before the voters. Wayne says state law will not allow the issue to be put on the ballot in time for the November general election.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nine women are suing the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in federal court. WOWT reports that the women are all former and current students, and they are accusing the university of failing to properly investigate or respond to reports to harassment, discrimination and sexual assault at the hands of male students. The lawsuit seeks a jury trial and damages.