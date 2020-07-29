(Lincoln, NE) -- There are now more than 25-thousand COVID-19 cases in Nebraska. As of yesterday, there were 25-thousand-157 cases and 321 coronavirus-related deaths in the state. Douglas County leads Nebraska with more than 98-hundred COVID-19 cases.
(Omaha, NE) -- Westside Community Schools is revealing its reopening plan for the fall semester. Under the plan, 50-percent of students will attend school in-person, and 50-percent will learn virtually every day between August 18th and September 4th due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students will be divided into two attendance groups depending on the first letter of their last names.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska residents are showing their support for people who work in the meatpacking industry. Union members, community advocates and church groups were among those who rallied outside the state Capitol yesterday. Demonstrators called on state lawmakers to take steps to protect meatpacking workers from the COVID-19 pandemic by requiring companies to provide protective gear, ensure social distancing and other measures.
(Omaha, NE) -- Dozens of pets are removed from an Omaha home. The Nebraska Humane Society found 27 cats, three lizards and a hamster yesterday while assisting with an eviction. Officials say the animals were not in terrible condition, but the owner faces potential violations for having too many pets. The city of Omaha limits the number of cats to five per household.