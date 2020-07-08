(Lincoln, NE) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska is on the rise. Officials confirmed 155 new cases yesterday, bringing the statewide total to 20-thousand-201. There have been 282 COVID-19 related deaths in the state, and Douglas County has seen nearly 76-hundred coronavirus cases.
(Tecumseh, NE) -- The body of a man found near Tecumseh is identified. Johnson County officials say the body is believed to be that of 56-year-old Mark Swarthout of Beatrice. The body was found Monday morning inside a vehicle parked in a driveway near Highway 136.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Nebraska State Patrol is revealing the results of its holiday traffic enforcement. State troopers arrested 16 impaired drivers over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. In addition, troopers cited nearly 300 drivers for speeding and cited 16 drivers who had suspended licenses. The holiday enforcement campaign ran from July 3rd through July 5th.
(Omaha, NE) -- A woman is struck by a car in Omaha. The crash took place yesterday near 120th and Maple streets. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, and the incident is under investigation.