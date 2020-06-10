(Omaha, NE) -- Douglas County and the state of Nebraska could give millions of dollars in CARES Act money to Omaha. The county received 166-million-dollars in CARES Act funding, and plans call for 25-million-dollars of that money to be given to the city of Omaha. Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert says the city is currently facing an 80-million-dollar shortfall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Omaha, NE) -- The city of Omaha is adding an ordinance to crack down on hate intimidation. The City Council approved the measure yesterday. The hate intimidation ordinance would make it illegal to intimidate a group or an individual because of their race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, creed, age, national origin, or physical or mental disability.
(Omaha, NE) -- A new set of guidelines is in place for people who operate motor scooters in Omaha. The City Council approved the motor scooter ordinance yesterday. The law requires motor scooter drivers to obey all traffic laws, be at least 18-years-old, have a valid driver's license or ID, not operate scooters on sidewalks and only operate on roads where the speed limit is 35-miles per hour or less.
(Pottawattamie County, IA) -- Dozens of new COVID-19 cases are being reported in Pottawattamie County. Health officials confirmed 25 new cases in the county yesterday, including 23 cases from Council Bluffs. There have been 437 coronavirus cases in Pottawattamie County during the pandemic.