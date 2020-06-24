(Lincoln, NE) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska is now more than 18-thousand. Officials confirmed 135 new cases yesterday, bringing the statewide total to 18-thousand-92. Douglas County has seen the most COVID-19 cases in Nebraska with more than 64-hundred.
(Omaha, NE) -- The city of Omaha is considering launching a new rentable scooter pilot program. Omaha City Councilmember Ben Gray brought the contracts for the Bird and Spin scooter companies up for consideration yesterday. The contracts for the companies failed to pass in a vote last week after councilmembers shared concerns over enforcement of the rules and cleaning. Gray says the companies addressed most of his concerns, and the council will vote on the contracts again on July 14th.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Former University of Nebraska running back Maurice Washington is found unharmed. The Nebraska State Patrol says the 20-year-old Washington had been missing since last Friday, but Lincoln police announced last night that Washington has been located. Washington served jail time in California earlier this year after he pleaded no contest in connection with a revenge porn case.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police are investigating a shooting. Officers were called to the area of South 29th and W streets yesterday afternoon and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment, and a second victim later showed up at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled from the scene in a gray four-door sedan with tinted windows.