(Omaha, NE) -- Protests are continuing in Omaha following the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. A rally took place yesterday at City Hall, and demonstrators called for justice in the Floyd case as well as in the case of James Scurlock, who was shot and killed by an Omaha bar owner during Saturday's protests in the Old Market. Mayor Jean Stothert also met with protestors during their rally to let them know their concerns are being heard.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert is granted emergency powers. City council members voted yesterday to give the mayor to ability extend a state of emergency declaration including a curfew for up to a week. The council approved the measure on a five-to-one vote with Councilman Chris Jerram voting "no."
(Omaha, NE) -- The Omaha City Council is speaking out about the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Council members voted yesterday to pass a resolution condemning the actions of the Minneapolis police officers involved in Floyd's death. The resolution noted that the city council grieves with Floyd's family for their loss and joins them in their call for justice and peace.
(Lincoln, NE) -- More than 260 new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Nebraska. As of yesterday, there were 14-thousand-611 cases and 181 deaths reported statewide. Nearly 45-hundred coronavirus cases have been reported in Douglas County.