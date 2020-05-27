(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska is continuing to see an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases. State officials had reported 12-thousand-619 cases and 153 deaths as of yesterday. There have been more than 33-hundred COVID-19 cases reported in Douglas County, while Dakota County has seen more than 16-hundred cases and Hall County has confirmed more than 14-hundred cases.
(Elkhorn, NE) -- A ninth COVID-19 related death is reported at the Life Care Center of Elkhorn. Officials announced yesterday that 79 residents at the nursing home have been tested for the coronavirus, and most of them are sick. Seven nursing home residents are being treated at hospitals for COVID-19.
(Omaha, NE) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the Union Pacific Child Development Center in Douglas County. A spokesperson for the development center has not revealed how many cases there are or if those cases involve children or staff. Officials say they have implemented additional health and safety protocols at the center including teachers wearing facemasks, temperature checks and deep cleanings.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Omaha is set to reopen to the public. The zoo will open as a one-way walking safari on June 1st with social distancing and enhanced cleaning protocols in place. Visitors will be asked to wear facemasks, and guests will be required to make reservations on the zoo website ahead of time.