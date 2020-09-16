(Omaha, NE) -- Nebraska is closing in on 39-thousand COVID-19 cases. More than 300 new cases were reported yesterday, bringing the statewide total to 38-thousand-970. The state's COVID-19 death toll stood at 436 yesterday.
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha bar owner is indicted in the shooting death of a man during a May protest in the Old Market. A grand jury returned yesterday with an indictment of manslaughter, making threats, attempted first-degree assault and felony use of a weapon against Jake Gardner in the shooting death of 22-year-old James Scurlock. Gardner, who is white, is accused of shooting and killing Scurlock, who is African American, on May 30th during protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.
(Omaha, NE) -- A candidate for Omaha City Council is accused of sexually assaulting a minor. Twenty-six-year-old David Mitchell was booked into Douglas County Corrections yesterday for first-degree sexual assault of a minor in connection with an alleged incident from 2014. Mitchell, who was out on bond for a robbery charge in 2019, previously announced that he is seeking the Omaha City Council's second district seat in 2021.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The impact of the California wildfires is being felt in Nebraska. The National Weather Service says there is a possibility of smoke from the wildfires reaching the ground in western and south-central Nebraska today. Officials say the smoke could settle near the surface between 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. central time. People living west of U.S. Highway 281 are expected to experience the thickest smoke, and the smoke could impact the health of residents with preexisting conditions