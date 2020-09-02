(Omaha, NE) -- Nebraska is approaching 400 COVID-19 deaths. As of yesterday, 399 people statewide had died from the coronavirus during the pandemic. The state has seen 34-thousand-547 COVID-19 cases.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha residents will have to wear face coverings in public for a few more weeks. The Omaha City Council voted yesterday to extend the public face mask ordinance to October 20th. The ordinance went into effect on August 11th and was scheduled to expire on September 15th.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha area residents are calling for high school sports this fall. Dozens of students, parents, and supporters gathered outside the Teacher Administration Center in Omaha yesterday to call on the Omaha Public School District to reinstate fall sports. Yesterday's rally came after the district sent a letter to parents stating that their decision to cancel the fall sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic is final.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- Parts of the Omaha area are under a burn ban. Pottawattamie County implemented a burn ban that took effect yesterday at 5:00 p.m. Under the ban, all controlled and open burning is prohibited. Residents are asked to refrain from throwing cigarettes from moving vehicles or burning yard waste.