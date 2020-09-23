(Lincoln, NE) -- Hundreds of new COVID-19 cases are reported in Nebraska. Health officials confirmed 397 new cases yesterday, bringing the statewide total to 41-thousand-785. There have been 461 COVID-19 related deaths in Nebraska during the pandemic.
(Omaha, NE) -- More than 150-thousand Douglas County residents are expected to vote by mail in November. Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse says 100-thousand ballots were expected to be mailed out yesterday. Residents in Douglas County have until October 23rd to request a mail-in ballot.
(Omaha, NE) -- Freedom Park in Omaha is closer to reopening. FEMA has approved funding for cleanup of the park, which has been closed since last year's historic flooding. City officials hope to have the park ready to reopen this year, and they estimate the total cost of clean-up at nearly 200-thousand-dollars.
(Omaha, NE) -- Two people are injured following a crash in Omaha. Police say the crash took place yesterday near 56th and Ames. The injured victims were taken to a hospital in serious condition. Omaha Public Power District crews were also called to the scene after a utility pole suffered damage in the accident.