(Lincoln, NE) - - There are now more than 45-thousand COVID-19 cases in Nebraska. As of yesterday, there had been 45-thousand-44 cases and 475 coronavirus-related deaths reported statewide during the pandemic. Douglas County leads the state with more than 16-thousand COVID-19 cases.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Omaha City Council is debating the future of the city's face mask ordinance. The ordinance is set to expire on October 20th, and the council will vote on whether to extend the order next week. Nearly all of the people who spoke during the public comment session at yesterday's meeting told the city council they were opposed to the face mask ordinance.
(Omaha, NE) -- Students at the University of Nebraska-Omaha are being required to pay a distance learning fee. University officials say the fee is based on a student's schedule and how their classes are delivered. The school says the online fee will provide resources needed to develop and support courses, and they will help pay for faculty training and communication.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Omaha Community Foundation is ending its annual Omaha Gives donation drive. Foundation officials announced yesterday that instead of holding the donation drive, they have launched a new effort with SHARE Omaha to focus on year-round giving. The Omaha Gives campaign raised 56-million-dollars for local non-profits over the past eight years.