(Lincoln, NE) -- More than 500 new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Nebraska. As of yesterday, the state had reported 36-thousand-477 COVID-19 cases and 406 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Douglas County leads the state with 14-thousand-42 COVID-19 cases.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Six Greek chapters at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln are placed on immediate suspension for COVID-19 violations. University officials say Alpha Omicron Pi, Alpha Xi Delta, Delta Gamma, Kappa Alpha Theta, Phi Delta Theta, and Sigma Phi Epsilon were temporarily suspended after videos and photos showed large gatherings being held on their premises in violation of coronavirus precautions. The gatherings were held on Monday evening, and officials say two of the suspended sororities were recently under quarantine. During the suspension, members of the chapters cannot organize or attend any events, and they cannot take part in university-wide events as an organization.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the Lincoln Police Department at its highest level. Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister tested positive for COVID-19 after he started experiencing symptoms on September 5th. Bliemeister, who is self-quarantining at home, is the fifth confirmed COVID-19 case in the Lincoln Police Department.
(Omaha, NE) -- A Wahoo man is convicted of assaulting an officer. Sixty-one-year-old Jeff Ehrlich was accused of crashing into a Wahoo police SUV and a Saunders County Sheriff's cruiser while driving a semi-truck last year. A jury found Ehrlich guilty of terroristic threats and assaulting a deputy, but deadlocked on attempted first-degree murder charges. Prosecutors plan to retry Ehrlich on the attempted murder charges later this year.