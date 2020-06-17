(Omaha, NE) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska is now more than 17-thousand. As of yesterday, there were 17-thousand-31 cases and 231 deaths reported across the state. Douglas County has seen more than one-third of the state's COVID-19 cases with 58-hundred-50.
(Omaha, NE) -- Nebraska Democratic senate candidate Chris Janicek is resisting demands to end his campaign. The Nebraska Democratic Party has called for Janicek to drop out of the senate race after he allegedly made sexually inappropriate comments about a staff member in a group text. A code of conduct complaint was filed, and the female staffer mentioned in the texts has since quit Janicek's campaign. Janicek, an Omaha banker, has apologized for the text.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha area first responders will have a new resource to help them deal with the trauma they face on the job. The First Responder's Foundation is opening a new facility for police, firefighters and EMTs that will include a gym, therapy rooms and a cafe. The facility will offer mental and behavioral health services as well as a physical wellness program.
(Omaha, NE) -- Motorized scooters are not returning to Omaha for a second pilot program this summer. The Omaha City Council has voted not to award contracts to scooter companies Bird and Spin. Council members and residents expressed concerns about enforcement of scooter rules, the use of helmets and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.