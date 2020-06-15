(KMAland) -- Relay for Life is doing their part to raise money for cancer research ...but it looks a little different due to concerns over COVID-19.
Throughout this week, the Relay for Life of Fremont, Page and Taylor Counties will hold a virtual mission.
Suzanne Mages, Senior Community Development Manager for Relay for Life, was a guest on Monday's KMA Morning Show.
"We were hoping to gather last night at Anderson Park in Essex," Mages said. "Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we are not able to gather yet, so we are going to do a virtual and radio relay all week. Participants and donors can go to our Facebook page, website or listen to us on KMA to see what we are doing virtually this year."
Each day this week has a designated theme, beginning with "Mission Monday".
"We are going to be posting a lot of mission topics, services and programs. Reasons the American Cancer Society has existed for 120 years and why we hope to exist for another 120 years."
Mages says it is predicted that two out of every five individuals are impacted by cancer each year. While those numbers may be alarming, Mages says they've improved the last couple years.
"We have had a lot of positive progress over the last 10 years," Mages said. "We are experiencing a 29 percent drop in cancer mortalities, which is 2.9 million lives saved. It's finally working."
This year, the Relay for Life for Fremont, Page and Taylor Counties is aiming to receive $35,000 in donations before December 31st.
While COVID has forced many physical events to be canceled or postponed, Relay for Life has been creative.
"We've had bingo, karaoke, we had a virtual bike ride," Mages said. "There's lots of different fun things you can do to still stay socially distant, but still raise funds."
Anyone wishing to learn more about Relay for Life can visit relayforlife.org/shenandoahia or visit the Relay for Life of Page and Fremont County.
Throughout the week, KMA will have a representative from Relay for Life on the KMA Morning Show. You can hear the entire interview with Mages below.