(KMAland) -- The Relay for Life is continuing to raise money towards cancer research.
June McClintock joined Relay for Life to discuss some of the many ways money has been raised.
"Barb Cunningham has a team and does well with donations," McClintock said. "Shelly Hopp, who is our treasurer, has a "Stepping Out Cancer" event each year. She has had to postpone this until August, but it's still going on."
McClintock says donations have also come from memorial funds as well as Coaches vs. Cancer games that were held in Bedford, Shenandoah and Essex.
Area businesses can also purchase sponsorship packages. Many have already done so including the Lisle Corporation, Farmers Mutual Telephone Company, First Heritage Bank, Miller Building Supply, Tall Corn Ag, Tri-Valley Bank, Sapp Brothers, Sorensen Auto Plaza, Carlson Seed and Lloyd Inc.
McClintock says luminaries -- a lighted bag that recognizes cancer patients -- are available for sure."
"We haven't been able to be able to contact people," McClintock said. "Anyone that is interested in purchasing one, they are $5. It is a bag that has a light on the inside and recognizes those fighting cancer treatment."
Anyone wishing to learn more about Relay for Life can visit their website or Facebook page.
The complete interview with McClintock can be heard below.