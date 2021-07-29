(Red Oak) -- Red Oak schools will use COVID-19 relief dollars to purchase textbooks and school materials for the upcoming school year.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak school board approved the use of ESSER funds for the purchase of several learning materials that will be used at multiple buildings in the district.
In an interview with KMA News, superintendent Ron Lorenz said the Wilson Reading Intervention materials that were approved for the junior/senior high school, was after seeing the success with the series in the elementary building.
"It's a multi-century instruction approach that's based on the Orton-Gillingham methodology of reading instruction," Lorenz said. "It uses a combination of visual, auditory, kinesthetic, and tactile elements to really engage kids and meet their needs wherever they may be."
The board also approved the purchase of another Wilson product, Just Words, which is designed to help students in grades 4-12 who may need an extra boost in language classes.
In addition to textbooks, Lorenz says they have been hoping to realign their guidance program in the district, prompting the board to approve the purchase of the 2nd Step Guidance Curriculum.
"We were looking for a curriculum that emphasized learning skills, self-advocacy skills, empathy, emotional management, problem solving, and those kinds of things," Lorenz said. "That 2nd Step Guidance Curriculum really checks each of those boxes."
Lorenz says the hope is to implement the program in the 7-12 building this coming school year. To address all levels of the district, the board also approved the purchase of the Kaplan C4L Preschool Curriculum. Lorenz says it is program that focuses equally on math, science, literacy, and social and emotional development.
"It provides kids an opportunity to learn in a variety of ways to learn through play, problem solving, movement, art, music, drawing, lighting, storytelling, all those kinds of things," Lorenz said. "We chose that because it aligns very closely with the Gold Curriculum and Assessment, and also the Iowa Quality Preschool Program standards."
Other items purchased by the board through ESSER funds include the Pearson/Savvas 7-11 Grade Algebra, Geometry, and Algebra II Program Including Intervention and Assessment Components, and the McGraw Hill Secondary Pre-Algebra ALEKS Intervention System.