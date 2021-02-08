(Sidney) -- KMAland residents are mourning the passing of an iconic local media figure.
Radio personality, newspaper columnist, author, homemaker, wife, mother--Evelyn Birkby was all those things. Birkby's illustrious career ended with her passing Sunday at the age of 101. Birkby was living on a farm near Farragut with her husband Bob when she launched her newspaper column, "Up a Country Lane" in the Shenandoah Evening Sentinel in 1949. Her final column appeared in the Valley News Today in November, 2019--70 years later. In an interview with KMA upon her column's retirement, she recalled the boost she received from her husband in her initial newspaper writing endeavors.
"Mr. Archie had put in the newspaper that he wanted a farm wife to write a weekly column," said Birkby.
Birkby grew up in Sidney as the daughter of a Methodist minister. She attended Simpson College and was briefly a school teacher before having children. Over the years, she authored columns in unique settings, including frequently bringing her work on family camping trips that spanned the country.
"The minute I got that little typewriter out on my picnic table, here would come neighbors who were camping nearby to find out what I was doing," said Birkby. "If there's anything that can kill a column, it's people looking over your shoulder and asking you what you're up to."
Birkby adapted to the advent of technology in continuing to write her column. She called the first time she used a computer, instead of a typewriter.
"I made a carbon copy and filed it for every column," said Birkby. "One day, computers came into my life, and I was delighted. It was the smallest computer you ever saw. I loved it, because now I had a spellchecker."
Birkby began regular visits on KMA in 1950 as one of the station's legendary homemakers. Birkby and her contemporaries--Billie Oakley, Edith Hanson, Leona Driftmeyer, and Martha Bohlson, among others--provided recipes and household hints to generations of women listening across the region. Her monthly segments continued until late last year. During one visit on KMA's "Dean and Don" show back in 2014, she recalled the joy of celebrating Iowa's seasons.
"We should celebrate fall," said Birkby. "We need to celebrate. I love all four seasons. And, I don't mind winter. I hate to say that, because people look at me like I'm crazy. But, every season has its joy, and its fun, and its problems."
Birkby also authored 10 books, including several containing her many recipes. She was also in great demand as a lecturer, giving perspective on life as a farm wife in the 1940's and 50's. Birkby's family announced Monday afternoon that a public memorial service and celebration of her life will be held "when the weather and COVID threat are more manageable." In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Fremont County Historical Society in Sidney.