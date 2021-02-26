(Shenandoah/Clarinda) -- After a year's suspension due to COVID-19, legislative briefings are back in KMAland.
Shenandoah's Chamber and Industry Association holds a legislative coffee Saturday morning at 8 in the basement of Shenandoah's Old Armory Building. That's followed by a similar event in Clarinda at 10 a.m. at the Glenn Miller Birthplace Museum, sponsored by the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and Clarinda Economic Development. State Representative Cecil Dolecheck and State Senator Mark Costello are expected to appear at both briefings. Costello recently told KMA News he's missed the events.
"Sometimes, they're a little bit stressful for me," said Costello, "but I also enjoy them. It's good to talk to people--I always like getting the input. So, I'm looking forward to getting back to it, and seeing people, and visiting with folks."
Masks and social distancing will be required at both events.