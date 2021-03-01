(Undated) -- Voters in four KMAland districts go the polls Tuesday for a special election.
Residents in the East Mills, South Page, Cumberland-Anita-Massena and Nodaway Valley districts will decide whether to approve a revenue purpose statement. Approval by a simple majority allows the districts to spend Secure an Advanced Vision for Education, or SAVE dollars. Revenues from the state's penny sales tax provides funding for a number of purposes. Tim Hood is superintendent of the East Mills and South Page districts. Hood recently told KMA News passing the statement would not mean an increase in property taxes.
"There is no increase in taxes," he said. "All this does is allows us to keep spending the money that the one-cent sale tax generates. If it doesn't pass it, then it sits kind of in escrow. We're just trying to get out in front of this, so that it will be good until, I believe, 2051."
Polls in South Page are open at Amity Hall in College Springs Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen says the same COVID-19 safety measures will be used as for the general election.
"We've provided our poll workers with all of the protection, that if they choose to use it, they can," said Wellhausen. "We'll have masks available to them. We'll have hand sanitizer. Then, of course, we'll have the face shields if they choose to wear that, and different forms of masks. Then, of course, there's Plexiglas, as well.
About 38 of the 49 absentee ballots requested for the election have been returned thus far.
Voters in the East Mills district vote at the Lakin Building in Malvern and the Indian Creek Museum in Hastings. Two precincts are open in the CAM district: Voters in Adair or Audubon counties and all voters residing in the Cass County townships of Grant, Benton, Franklin or Lincoln vote at the Anita Community Center. For voters in Adams County, and all voters residing in the Cass County townships of Massena, Union, Bear Grove, Noble, Edna or Victoria, it's the Cumberland Community Building. Nodaway Valley district voters cast ballots at the Adair County Health and Fitness Center in Greenfield.
Again, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in each district.