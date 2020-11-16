(Shenandoah) – While the Shenandoah School District’s doors will remain open, remote learning will be still be a choice for parents.
Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson made that announcement during a special school board meeting via ZOOM late Monday afternoon. During the meeting, Nelson addressed concerns regarding the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the community, and its impact on the community’s schools. Rather than switch to a total remote learning format – similar to that now in place in surrounding communities such as Red Oak – Nelson says on-line instruction will remain optional for now.
“At this point, it’s a family choice,” said Nelson, “and, I think that gives us a lot of options for the district, because we’re not requiring students to report, and insisting that they do, we’re allowing a parent to be an equal partner in the decision, as to whether they believe it’s a safe environment for their students.”
Currently, the district’s absentee rate is at 2% -- well below the 10% rate required by state education officials for districts to apply for virtual learning only. Of a greater concern is the number of students quarantined – especially at the high school.
“On November 13th, we had approximately 18% of our population that is in quarantine,” she said. “Whether it’s through their home environment, or through their school environment, they’re remote learning. Again, these are not necessarily sick individuals, but they’re not able to come to school in the event that they would be contagious.”
Nelson adds many of the students quarantined because of social activities outside of school.
“That’s been the most difficult (aspect) for us,” she said, “because, when they’re at school, we can insist on wearing a mask, we can remind them about social distancing, we can control a lot of their day. When they’re in their homes, their parents can do that. But, when they socialize with their friends, and there's not a lot of adult supervision, that’s where we run into the largest area of quarantines that occur.”
Nelson is especially concerned about unstructured student time during Thanksgiving, when many families want to get together for large dinners. Nelson says that could translate into an increase in COVID cases in the community – and student illnesses – in December.
“This period of time between about the second and third week of December,” said Nelson, “it’s anticipated there will be a larger increase in the number cases of COVID in our community. When it’s in our community, it’s also in our schools.”
Nelson says the district is planning increased mitigation measures at the high school, such as reducing audience levels at sporting events. Plans call for following Hawkeye 10 and state regulations for limiting crowd sizes. Also, seating in vocal and instrumental music classes will be rearranged to allow for more social distancing. And, lunchroom capacities will be reduced from the current level of 50% to 25% -- Nelson says more students will be eating in their rooms. The superintendent adds more special school board meetings as possible in the future as conditions warrant.